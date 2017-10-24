Hypertension

High blood pressure, or hypertension, usually has no symptoms, but can seriously damage the body—raising the risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and other problems. A healthy blood pressure is below 120/80 mm Hg. The first number (systolic pressure) is the pressure inside arteries when the heart is contracting; the second (diastolic pressure) measures the pressure when the heart is relaxed.

Missing out on deep sleep can leave you feeling slow-witted and irritable in the morning, but the consequences don't necessarily end there. Over time, too little deep sleep may also take a toll on your heart by contributing to high blood pressure, a new study suggests.

Having sex, drinking coffee, working out—these and other everyday activities that cause blood pressure to spike may briefly raise the risk of a burst aneurysm in the brains of certain vulnerable people, a new study suggests.

