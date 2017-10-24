High blood pressure, or hypertension, usually has no symptoms, but can seriously damage the body—raising the risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and other problems. A healthy blood pressure is below 120/80 mm Hg. The first number (systolic pressure) is the pressure inside arteries when the heart is contracting; the second (diastolic pressure) measures the pressure when the heart is relaxed.
Too Little Deep Sleep May Fuel Hypertension
Missing out on deep sleep can leave you feeling slow-witted and irritable in the morning, but the consequences don't necessarily end there. Over time, too little deep sleep may also take a toll on your heart by contributing to high blood pressure, a new study suggests.
Coffee, Exercise May Raise Stroke Risk for Some
Having sex, drinking coffee, working out—these and other everyday activities that cause blood pressure to spike may briefly raise the risk of a burst aneurysm in the brains of certain vulnerable people, a new study suggests.