Plates for Portion Control, U.K. Lifts Ban on Gay Men Donating Blood, and Must-Knows About the HPV Vaccine Debate

- When you break open a durian fruit, it reeks like rotting garbage. So why is it catching on as a new flavor of ice cream? Some claim it's a natural aphrodisiac! [Fox News Health]
- If you're having trouble implementing the recently released nutrition guidelines in the MyPlate icon, try these handy plates with built-in portion control. [dailySpark]
- Thinking about shaking it at a Zumba class for the first time? Check out these tips for beginners from a certified Zumba instructor. [FitSugar]
- Does your hair really stop growing when it reaches a certain length? Get the answers to this and other common hair questions. [HuffPost]
- The U.K. Department of Health has lifted its ban on men who have sex with other men donating blood. A similar ban is still in place in the U.S., where researchers estimate an additional 219,000 pints of blood could be collected yearly if the rule were overturned. [TIME Healthland]
- Seems like celebs will try anything—from the Master Cleanse to gardening nude—when it comes to eating habits. But should their kids follow suit? These seven celebrity kids eat alternative diets. [LilSugar]
- Eight-month-old twins Jacob and Joshua Spates were born conjoined at the hip. After a 13-hour surgery in August where doctors successfully separated them, the boys are beginning to crawl. [People]
- You’ve probably seen some pretty wild headlines about the HPV vaccine this week. Here are five facts you need to know. [CNN]