18 Gifts for Wine Lovers

We’re not surprised wine is the preferred alcoholic beverage of many: besides being tasty, it’s got some heart health benefits and antioxidants, to boot. But gifting a bottle to someone who’s tried seemingly every wine on the market seems like an uninspired choice. Luckily, the Internet abounds with items for every level of wine lover.

Whether you’re stumped on a gift for your wine snob of a father or can’t decide on a fun present for your Prosecco-loving best friend, this roundup of wine-themed gifts is sure to have something for every vino enthusiast in your circle.