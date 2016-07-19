How to Stay Safe from Ticks

Not all tick species cause Lyme disease and other infectious diseases, but finding one on your body, no matter the type, is enough to make your hike go from wonderful to full of worry. Protect yourself and your loved ones when you’re outdoors with these simple strategies. Watch the video to learn ways to avoid the pesky blood suckers.

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

Stick to the middle: Ticks like to hang out at the edges of paths and trails.

Wear white: Ticks are easier to spot against light colored clothes.

Protect your noggin: Wear a hat or pull hair back.

Hike up your socks: And tuck your pants into them!

Treat your clothes: Camping? Apply the insecticide permethrin to clothes.

Do a full-body check: Ticks’ favorite spots: backs of knees, armpits, groin, bra line.

Hit the shower: You may be able to wash away unattached ticks.