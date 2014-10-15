The Sneaky Way Oranges Can Make You Want to Clean

We've all gotten behind on cleaning our homes from time to time. We know we should do it, but convincing ourselves (and finding the time) can be hard. But scientists have finally found something that can get you in theÂ moodâand it's right under your nose.

In a new book calledÂ Happiness by DesignÂ ($11,Â amazon.com), authorÂ Paul Dolan cites aÂ studyÂ (cheekily titled "Smells Like Clean Spirit") that found people were more likely to clean when they smelled a fresh citrusy scent than when they didn't smell anything.Â What's more, people were unaware of the affect that the scent had on them, meaningÂ the smell of cleanliness can subconsciously make you want to spruce up your house.

âThe brain looks to make associations to assist in decision-making....so the smell of cleanliness primes the desire to be clean," Dolan, a behavioral scientist when he's not writing books,Â told New York magazine's Science of Us Blog.

Another wild way citrus messes with your mind:Â It could make you nicer. According to anotherÂ Psychological ScienceÂ study (with a similarly fun title: "The Smell of Virtue"), researchersÂ found that people exposed to a citrus-scented spaceÂ acted more charitable and more virtuous to others than people in an unscented room.

So the next time you need to convince yourself to finally take care of the bathroom or kitchen, peel an orange to get in the mood to scrub. OrÂ try a citrus-scented diffuser for all-the-time inspiration.Â A clean houseÂ really canÂ get you aÂ clean conscience.

