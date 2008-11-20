Thanksgiving Best-Bites Quiz: How's Your Turkey Day Know-How?

Health.com
November 20, 2008

By Julie Upton, RD

Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potato casserole, pecan pie, oh my! That’s a meal primed to bust the button off your pants.

You may think you know how much you're eating—and whether you're making the healthiest choices at your holiday dinner—but you'd probably be surprised at the hidden fat and calorie content of some of your favorite dishes.

Take our Thanksgiving quiz to help better prepare for this season of friends, family, and of course, food.

[health-survey id="5AAFA4F7EE7D55DA" height="500" width="460"]

