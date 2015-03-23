Superstar Little League Pitcher Mo’ne Davis Designed Sneakers to Help Impoverished Girls

Weâve been keeping tabs on Moâne Davis, the 13-year-old, 70-mph fastball-throwing wonder child since last summer. (In case youâve been living under a rock, Davis, a member of Taney Dragons, pitched the first-ever shutout by a girl in a Little League World Series game.)

Off the mound, she has continued to make headlines: She landed the cover of Sports Illustrated, and filmmaker Spike Lee directed the mini-doc Throw Like a Girl, based on Davisâ life. Her memoir, Remember My Name, was released last week, and she has a Disney Channel biopic in the works.

While her pitching skills may have afforded her these remarkable opportunities, Davis has made it her mission to step up to the plate outside of baseball as well. She recently teamed up with the socially conscious company M4D3 (Make A Difference Everyday), in connection with the Because I Am a Girl, whose goal is to provide economic and educational opportunities to girls around the world, to create a line of lifestyle sneakers for women and girls.

âI never thought at the age of 13 Iâd be a role model, but having young girls look up to me is pretty cool,â Davis said in statement obtained by Elle.com. âIf I can inspire them to reach their goals, that would be even cooler. Designing shoes with M4D3 is exciting and I wanted them to support Because Iâm a Girl to help girls and give them a chance at a better future.â

The details on these limited edition Moâne Davis high tops show just how much love went into crafting them. Designed with baseball stitching and available in three colors (pink, white, and blue), each pair sports a âthrow like a girlâ patch on the back.

The shoes will launch in June with a price point of $75 (pre-order at made-shoes.com), and 15% of the proceeds will go to Plan International's Because I Am a Girl initiative, which helps poverty-stricken girls around the world. So youâll be doing some good while kicking around town in these sweet kicks.

âWe are creating a shoe that we know Moâne fans will love and be proud of, and that will Make A Difference Everyday. Together with Moâne, we are designing a shoe that represents who she is; contemporary, spirited and athletic, but at the same time being very caring towards other girls and young women that are vulnerable around the world,â added Lisa Zbitnew, a M4D3 spokeswoman, in the statement.

What will Davis throw our way next? Who knows. Right now weâre just happy to have another positive female out there to look up to.

RELATED: Watch an Extended Version of the Empowering #LikeAGirl Video