7 Smart Gadgets That Will Make Mornings Less Miserable

Are your weekday mornings typically a mad rush to get out of bed, get dressed, and out the door? To the rescue: smart gadgets that make busy mornings a little bit easier. From an app that helps you locate your keys (who can remember where you put them down the night before?) to a toothbrush that tells you where you are—and aren't—brushing, these genius tech tools will help you start your day stress-free.

RELATED: 11 Alarm Clocks for Heavy Sleepers