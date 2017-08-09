7 Smart Gadgets That Will Make Mornings Less Miserable

Are your weekday mornings typically a mad rush to get out of bed, get dressed, and out the door? To the rescue: smart gadgets that make busy mornings a little bit easier. From an app that helps you locate your keys (who can remember where you put them down the night before?) to a toothbrush that tells you where you are—and aren't—brushing, these genius tech tools will help you start your day stress-free.
This smart alarm makes the inevitable less annoying. "I love getting up to Spotify playlists rather than obnoxious beeping," says Molly Ade, associate video producer. "The gradual wake-up light is a plus, too."