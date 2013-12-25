Recipe of the Day: Smoked Salmon Rillettes and Dilled Yogurt

These light bites made with smoked salmon and a yogurt dill topping are the perfect appetizer before a big meal or for a New Year's Eve party.

Greek yogurt provides a creamy, light texture while dill provides a fresh flavor and antioxidants.

And this recipe is easy to make. Just combine the salmon, onion, chives, capers, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and pepper in a medium bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the yogurt, dill, remaining lemon juice, and pepper. Refrigerate the mixtures until ready to serve. Then spread a tablespoon of the salmon mixture onto each of the pumpernickel squares, and top with a teaspoon of the dilled yogurt. Top with dill and serve.

Enjoy two bites for 103 calories.

Ingredients: smoked salmon; red onion; chives; capers; light mayonnaise, cream cheese, or crème fraÎche; lemon juice; freshly ground black pepper; low-fat Greek yogurt; fresh dill; cocktail pumpernickel bread

Try this recipe: Smoked Salmon Rillettes and Dilled Yogurt

