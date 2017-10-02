7 Sustainable Gifts for the Eco-Conscious Woman

These eco-friendly gifts are made with recycled materials and ethically sourced ingredients.
If the holidays can start to feel a little uninspiring to you, maybe it's time to rethink the types of gifts you're giving (or asking for). If you really want a new running jacket, for instance, then we've found one made from recycled plastic bottles; if you have a friend who can't live without chocolate, then wrap up the delicious bars we found that are made with all natural, locally sourced ingredients. Holiday malaise, be gone!
1
Compartés Premium 8 Gourmet Chocolate Bar Gift Set
This eight-bar gift set is perfect for all the chocolate lovers this holiday season. Complete with their award-winning and hand-designed packaging, the creative flavors made with all natural, locally sourced ingredients will be sure to make anyone happy. Choose between yummy flavors like donuts and coffee, dark chocolate and pretzels, apple pie, hazelnut toast, and many more.
2
GrowBottle
This hydro garden system is designed from a repurposed wine bottle and can harvest organic herbs indoors year-round. The wine bottle design allows sunlight to filter throughout, which creates the perfect environment for your herbs to grow. This mini-garden comes ready-to-use with soilless growing mix, wool wick, plant nutrient, a cork coaster, and seeds.
3
Artifact Masques
Ideal for the beauty guru in your life, or anyone that needs a little extra rest and relaxation, these artifact masques offer a variety of different facial masks that do wonders for your skin. They’re presented in small, pastel canisters, and each have a different specialty: hydrate, soften, repair, brighten, exfoliate, and more.
4
Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. Fair Trade Organic Coffee
Caffeine and dogs—what combo could be better? This nonprofit coffee company donates 20% of all proceeds to an animal rescue partner closest to your location when you purchase any one of their several blends of quality coffee. Passionate about giving back, this company is dedicated to our furry friends and sells a number of different roasts and flavors at an affordable price.
5
Columbia OutDry Ex Eco Tech Shell Rain Jacket
This eco-friendly jacket boasts waterproof, breathable fabric made from 100% recycled content, 21 plastic bottles to be exact. Complete with an adjustable hood, sleeve cuffs, and pockets, this jacket is the ideal gift for the outdoorsy and green explorer in your life up for the most weather baring adventures.
6
Korres Brighten & Nourish Kit
With four bestselling Korres products, including Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cleanser and Advanced Nourishing Sleeping Facial, plus Wild Rose 24-Hour Moisturising & Brightening Cream and Wild Rose Vitamin C C Active Brightening Oil, you are basically stealing your way to glowing skin. An added bonus: all of Korres’ products are made with natural ingredients, making this the perfect gift for any glam girl in your life—including you!
7
Awair: Smart Air Quality Monitor
The Awair smart air quality monitor keeps track of the air around you by measuring many factors. Best of all, it’s easily customizable, meaning you can set it to inform you about the things you care about. Whether that’s allergy concerns, sleep quality, or productivity, the LED display will show you anything you want to know, and the downloadable app allows you to customize and interact with it even more.