The Zika outbreak has already begun in Puerto Rico, and the CDC estimates that 20% of the population could be infected by the end of 2016. But that doesn't mean you should pack your bags from Antarctica just yet. Consider this: The continental U.S. lacks many of the challenges that many Zika-affected areas have, such as dense urban centers with high poverty, uneven access to healthcare, and weak mosquito-control problems. Widespread use of window screens and air conditioning should also help keep Zika at bay in most parts of the U.S.