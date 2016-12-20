8 Last-Minute Healthy Home Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon Prime 

They're all under $50—and they're super-useful things you'd actually want. 

December 20, 2016

We're down to the wire on this holiday shopping season, but all hope is not yet lost. If you have Amazon Prime, you can still get free two-day shipping on thousands of gifts. These healthy gift ideas for the home include a soothing aromatherapy diffuser, a relaxing bath bomb gift set, and a luxurious pillowcase that promises to reduce wrinkles and fight frizzy hair. Bonus: They're all under $50. 

1
Art Naturals Bath Bombs

Fizz aches and anxiety away with a set of six bath bombs that blend natural clay, mineral salts, shea and cocoa butters, and sunflower seed oil. The antioxidant-packed formulas include Energize, Zen, Cozy Night, and Strength.

available at amazon.com $29
2
Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

Add moisture to dry winter air to breathe easier and get more restful sleep. This humidifier operates for up to 16 continuous hours.

available at amazon.com $50
3
Radha Beauty Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser

In addition to delivering the scent of relaxing essential oils, this diffuser cycles through seven glowing colors to help zen you out.

available at amazon.com $23
4
Spasilk 100% Pure Silk Pillowcase for Facial Beauty and Hair Health

Cotton pillowcases can pull moisture from skin and hair throughout the night, but sleeping on silk you'll wake up looking fresh and frizz-free. Plus, sleeping on silk may also help slow visible signs of aging.

available at amazon.com $19
5
Automatic Electric Milk Frother and Heater Carafe

This carafe foams milk fast for DIY lattes and other hot drinks. The stainless steel carafe with vacuum insulation means you can heat up enough milk for a few drinks.  

available at amazon.com $42
6
Sonic Alert Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock With Bed Shaker

Have a friend who has to set three alarms to get out of bed in the morning? This ultra-loud 113db alarm is a game-changer—not only does it emit ear-piercing siren, it also flashes red lights and shakes the bed. 

available at amazon.com $32
7
Cast Iron Skillet, Pre-Seasoned

A cast iron skillet might be the most versatile kitchen tool you can buy—use it to sear, stir-fry, grill, and bake meats, seafood, veggies and more. A well-seasoned cast iron skillet is practically nonstick so you can cook with very little fat. Another bonus: your food will absorb a little iron from the pan, giving you an iron boost. 

available at amazon.com $16
8
Bedtime Bliss Sleep Mask

This lightweight, contoured face mask blocks out all light without applying uncomfortable pressure to your face. Perfect for midday naps. 

available at amazon.com $13
