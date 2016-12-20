8 Last-Minute Healthy Home Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon Prime 

They're all under $50—and they're super-useful things you'd actually want.
We're down to the wire on this holiday shopping season, but all hope is not yet lost. If you have Amazon Prime, you can still get free two-day shipping on thousands of gifts. These healthy gift ideas for the home include a soothing aromatherapy diffuser, a relaxing bath bomb gift set, and a luxurious pillowcase that promises to reduce wrinkles and fight frizzy hair. Bonus: They're all under $50.
1
Art Naturals Bath Bombs
Fizz aches and anxiety away with a set of six bath bombs that blend natural clay, mineral salts, shea and cocoa butters, and sunflower seed oil. The antioxidant-packed formulas include Energize, Zen, Cozy Night, and Strength.
2
Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Add moisture to dry winter air to breathe easier and get more restful sleep. This humidifier operates for up to 16 continuous hours.
3
Radha Beauty Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser
In addition to delivering the scent of relaxing essential oils, this diffuser cycles through seven glowing colors to help zen you out.
4
Spasilk 100% Pure Silk Pillowcase for Facial Beauty and Hair Health
Cotton pillowcases can pull moisture from skin and hair throughout the night, but sleeping on silk you'll wake up looking fresh and frizz-free. Plus, sleeping on silk may also help slow visible signs of aging.
5
Automatic Electric Milk Frother and Heater Carafe
This carafe foams milk fast for DIY lattes and other hot drinks. The stainless steel carafe with vacuum insulation means you can heat up enough milk for a few drinks.
6
Sonic Alert Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock With Bed Shaker
Have a friend who has to set three alarms to get out of bed in the morning? This ultra-loud 113db alarm is a game-changer—not only does it emit ear-piercing siren, it also flashes red lights and shakes the bed.
7
Cast Iron Skillet, Pre-Seasoned
A cast iron skillet might be the most versatile kitchen tool you can buy—use it to sear, stir-fry, grill, and bake meats, seafood, veggies and more. A well-seasoned cast iron skillet is practically nonstick so you can cook with very little fat. Another bonus: your food will absorb a little iron from the pan, giving you an iron boost.
8
Bedtime Bliss Sleep Mask
This lightweight, contoured face mask blocks out all light without applying uncomfortable pressure to your face. Perfect for midday naps.