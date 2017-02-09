8 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon Prime

If Valentine’s Day snuck up on you this year, have no fear: there’s still time to treat your loved ones to a thoughtful (and healthy!) gift. Amazon offers plenty of adorable options for every important person in your life, and with two-day Prime shipping, your gift will arrive before the 14th if you order now. Whether you want to please your avocado-obsessed bestie or make your chocolate-loving boyfriend smile, we’ve got a few wallet-friendly ideas that suit the occasion.