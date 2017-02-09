8 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon Prime

In a Valentine's Day pinch? Each of these healthy (and under $25) gifts will arrive at your doorstep before the big day.
If Valentine’s Day snuck up on you this year, have no fear: there’s still time to treat your loved ones to a thoughtful (and healthy!) gift. Amazon offers plenty of adorable options for every important person in your life, and with two-day Prime shipping, your gift will arrive before the 14th if you order now. Whether you want to please your avocado-obsessed bestie or make your chocolate-loving boyfriend smile, we’ve got a few wallet-friendly ideas that suit the occasion.
1
Green & Black’s Chocolate Library Dark Edition
Why settle for one flavor of chocolate when you can try four yummy options? This library concept from Green & Black features flavors like sea salt and roasted almond so your valentine can enjoy a mini tasting.
2
Avocado Adjustable Baseball Cap
Lovers of the omega-3-packed health food staple will adore this embroidered cap. It’s perfect for bad hair days, sunny beach vacations, or jogs through the park.
3
Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle
Sweeten up your valentine’s water supply with this clever gadget. Just add your fruit of choice to the inner capsule for flavorful water that’s actually fun to drink.
4
Heart Ice Cube Tray
Need a silly gift for your friend who has everything? Grab this tray that freezes your ice into adorable heart shapes.
5
Gaiam On-the-go Yoga Mat Carrier
The yogi in your life will love this useful carrier. Magnetic snaps and a shoulder sling make this perfect for those who are constantly on the go.
6
Bodum Chambord French press Coffee Maker
Give the gift of flavorful, homebrewed coffee with this classic French Press device.
7
My Valentine Adult Coloring Book
Your stressed out valentine could benefit from this cute coloring book. Filling in the intricate designs is a proven relaxation method and a great way to escape hectic everyday life.
8
Kissing Heart Emoji Beanie
This bright hat will keep your valentine’s noggin warm while they spend time outdoors in the cooler months. The bright yellow fabric is also a helpful safety precaution for avid runners or walkers.