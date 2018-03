Waking up to the sight of welts on your legs is enough to send you into a panic: It could mean you’ve got bed bugs, those elusive parasitic critters that emerge at night to feed on human blood. You may have picked them up at a hotel, or even a movie theatre or restaurant—they can hide pretty much anywhere. But you just want the buggers out of your home, ASAFP.

Here’s what you need to do: Take a deep breath. Then follow the steps below to figure out if bed bugs really are the problem, and if so, how to send them packing.