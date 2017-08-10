7 Holiday Gifts for a Happy Home

Spruce up her home with one of these perfect holiday presents.
Whether it's her first house or the place she's lived for decades, she'll appreciate a new useful kitchen tool, decorative accent, or barware piece to make her home shine bright this holiday season. These products are versatile enough to integrate seamlessly into any style home, whether she's into midcentury modern, country chic, or anything in between.
Tom Dixon Hex Bowl Small
Give the gift that shines this season. This multi-functional bowl is made of solid copper with a hammered hexagonal pattern is the perfect addition to any modern living space. Not only is this perfect for storing your favorite farmer’s market finds, but it also adds a pop to any type of décor.
To buy: $80; tomdixon.com
Diamond Ice Cube Tray
Fancy up your guests’ drinks at your next cocktail party with these diamond-shaped ice cubes. The flexible, silicone ice cube tray comes in a popping blue color and fits six cubes at a time and will turn your ice into glamorous jewels that keeps all of your favorite drinks chilled.
To buy: $14; urbanoutfitters.com
Presse by Bobble
Enjoy your morning coffee in style with this two-piece stainless steel coffee press by Bobble. It brews 13 oz. (more than one cup) of delicious, gourmet coffee in just three minutes. It includes a micro-filter for brewing so there won’t be any plastic or paper waste, and the three-wall insulation will keep your brew hot for hours.
To buy: $26; amazon.com
Pink Himalayan Shot Glasses
These pale blush and white swirled shot glasses are created from pure Himalayan sea salt, the perfect accompaniment to Tequila as a quick shooter at your next gathering. Even without the liquor, the unique design is a great addition to any home bar or kitchen.
To buy: $25; amazon.com
La Piedra Coasters
Hand-carved and designed in Guadalajara over the course of several days, these drink coasters are made of jet-black volcanic rock and white marble stone. These earthy decorations come in sets of six, each a unique shape, with plastic backing to protect surface marks and scratches, making this fully functional and stylist.
To buy: $55; the-citizenry.com
Deuce Pitcher/Watering Can
This carafe is the perfect gift for the green thumb in your life. One side offers a spout for pouring a glass of water, while the other offers a smaller spout to pour onto houseplants. The jug is available in a pastel mint color, easily refillable, and acts as an innovative gadget to any home that loves nature.
All-Natural Jams Speaker
This Bluetooth enabled speaker offers great sound quality without actually looking like a sound system. The rustic, handcrafted zebrawood shell and oval shape make it discreet enough to blend in with indoor and outdoor scenery without sacrificing great sound or playtime (one charge gets you up to seven hours worth)
To buy: $60; modcloth.com