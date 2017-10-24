9 Gifts to Turn Any Home Into a Cozy Oasis

There’s nothing better than coming home after a long day and cuddling up with a comfy blanket, or lighting an ultra-soothing candle to rid yourself of the day’s stresses. So why not gift one of these cozy items to the stylish homebody on your list this year? Whether they’re all about aromatherapy or would prefer to pop their feet into some next-level slippers, these presents promise to transform their home into a luxe oasis. Instructions: Just add PJs.

RELATED: 14 Pampering Gifts for a Friend Who Needs to Chill