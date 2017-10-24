9 Gifts to Turn Any Home Into a Cozy Oasis

Amazon.com

The homebodies on your list will love these items.

Anthea Levi
October 24, 2017

There’s nothing better than coming home after a long day and cuddling up with a comfy blanket, or lighting an ultra-soothing candle to rid yourself of the day’s stresses. So why not gift one of these cozy items to the stylish homebody on your list this year? Whether they’re all about aromatherapy or would prefer to pop their feet into some next-level slippers, these presents promise to transform their home into a luxe oasis. Instructions: Just add PJs.

RELATED: 14 Pampering Gifts for a Friend Who Needs to Chill

1
VicTsing Ultrasonic Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser

amazon.com

Compact and ultra-portable, this diffuser will transform your space by misting your essential oil of choice for hours on end. Tweak the machine’s light settings so it cycles through different colors, or dims to create a calming environment right in your living room.

available at amazon.com $50
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
UGG Snow Creek Genuine Shearling Throw

nordstrom.com

Your friend will love wrapping herself in this knit throw for her next Netflix marathon. The shearling pompoms don’t just add a cute design element, they also boost the blanket’s cozy factor.

available at nordstrom.com $125
SHOP NOW

3
Lodge Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven

target.com

Your bestie can cook up healthier comfort meals like chili and chicken soup using this brilliant blue Dutch oven. Serve dinner straight from the pot to brighten up a tablescape.

available at target.com $52
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Archipelago Botanicals Holiday Tin Hope Candle

nordstrom.com

With notes of pine, bayberry, and cloves, this scented candle brings toasty holiday vibes home all year long.

available at nordstrom.com $20
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase

amazon.com

Houseplants don’t just make a room calmer—some types actually help purify indoor air, too. Gift one of these adorable planters that will (literally) liven up any wall.

available at amazon.com $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Threshold Sour Cream Throw Pillow

target.com

Settling in with a good read? Prop yourself up with this sweater-like throw pillow that’s as comfy as it is cute.

available at target.com $20
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Threshold Fuzzy Blanket

target.com

This fuzzy blanket will be your BFF when temps start to drop. Don’t worry about it looking worn by next year, either: it's made from anti-pill fabric that helps to keep it looking good as new season after season. 

available at target.com $35
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
UGG Alena Slippers

zappos.com

These luxe slippers come with a cushioned footbed and furry collar that keeps ankles extra warm. Beware: Recipients may never want to put on sneakers again. 

available at zappos.com $120
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Scent Surround Diffuser

sephora.com

Turn any living room into a spa lounge with this lime basil- and mandarin-scented diffuser, which gets extra points for its sophisticated design.

available at sephora.com $95
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up