Life span: Six to 12 months

Washing 101: Don't use chlorine-based products or toss bras into the dryer, says sports bra scientist LaJean Lawson, PhD. Doing so can break down the fibers that make the fabric stretchy and strong. Translation: Your athletic supporters will quickly lose their holding power.

Make them last longer: You should have at least three bras in rotation in your fitness wardrobe, advises Rebecca duRivage-Jacobs, bra product line manager at Brooks Running. Yes, it's an investment, but in the long run your purse will thank you: "Rotating can extend the life of each bra," says duRivage-Jacobs.

Time to toss: Lift your arms. If your bra no longer feels snug in the cups or if it keeps riding up around the rib cage, you definitely need to say bye-bye.