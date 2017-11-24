9 Amazing Home Sales for Black Friday—From Cooling Sheets to Humidifiers

Happy Black Friday! While you're scouring the internet and your local listings for great deals on electronics, beauty products, and everything in between today, make sure you don't miss out on killer home goods deals. Major retailers are discounting a wide variety of products at their stores this week, and whether you need a humidifier to banish dry winter air, an Instant Pot for the cook on your holiday list, or cooling sheets, department stores and online shops have the deals you're looking for.

Read on to learn about the best Black Friday steals on healthy home products and get shopping—these finds aren't going to last long!

Williams Sonoma

Take 20% off your entire order when you shop the kitchen and home wares retailer this Black Friday. Other deals to watch out for include the Instant Pot Duo for $99.95, Nespresso Cofffee and Espresso Brewers for up to 50% off, and up to 75% off cutlery from Zwilling.

JCPenney

Stock up on linens and kitchen appliances at JCPenney, where the majority of the website and store are heavily discounted. You can get performance sheet sets for as low as $39.99, KitchenAid Classic Plus stand mixers for $239.99, and 20% off select Nike shoes. You'll also find deals on Keurig brewers, cookware sets, blenders, and even mattresses.

Macy's

Sales begin on Thanksgiving day at 5 PM and go through Sunday both online and in stores. Shop the massive department store for 65% off Charter Club bedding including cooling and performance sheets, 60% off pajamas for the whole family, and cast irons skillets for $19.99, amongst other amazing deals. At checkout, use the code HURRY to get 20% more off your total order. Score!

Kohl's

Stock up on memory foam pillow sets for $19.99 and cushiony Isotoner slippers (they mold to your feet!) for just $9.99. The steals don't stop there: the Dyson V6 Animal Cord-Free Vacuum is $249.99 (down from $499.99) and Sonicare Series 2 electric toothbrushes are $50 off.

Nordstrom

Select sale items are an extra 20% off beginning on Thanksgiving day for online and on Black Friday for in stores. Fill your cart with brands like adidas, Topshop, Patagonia, Madewell, kate spade, and The Northface.

Houzz

The online home decor shop is having a massive sale from now until 12/3. Head to their website for up to 80% off site-wide. Notable items include ceramic nonstick cookware sets, the coziest bathrobes, and top-rated smart home gadgets that let you play your favorite workout tunes hands-free.

Bloomingdale's

Take 15% off your purchase of $150 to $299.99, 20% off $300 to $399.99, or 25% off your purchase of $400 or more on Thanksgiving day. Most beauty items will be 10% off on Bloomingdales.com, too. While you surf the deals, check out discounted KitchenAid blenders, S'well water bottles, and HoMedics aromatherapy diffusers. And one more thing: shipping is free.

Draper James

Enjoy 25% off the entire site on Black Friday. You'll do a little good shopping the selection of wine accessories, kitchen towels, glasses, and mug, since 25% of the profits will go to Girls Inc, an organization for the empowerment of young women.

Cost Plus World Market

On Thanksgiving day, get 50% off all bedding and 40% off pajamas and robes on the site. Coffeemakers, mugs, and accessories are 40% off and gifts for your pet are all 40% off as well.

Happy shopping!