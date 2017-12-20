11 Genius Products That Will Guarantee You Have a Better 2018

Amazon.com

Treat yourself to the best-ever electric toothbrush, a top-of-the-line humidifier, a vitamin C serum for seriously glowy skin, and much more.

Kathleen Mulpeter
December 20, 2017

Congratulations! You got your parents, siblings, significant other, boss, office Secret Santa, friend with very specific tastes, hard-to-buy-for aunt, and everyone else on your list an awesome holiday gift. Now it's time to treat yourself. Start the year off on the right foot by investing in one of these Amazon buys that will help you have a better 2018 and stick to your resolutions, whether you're hoping to eat better, work out more, get more sleep, or actually brush your teeth for the recommended two minutes. You've got this.

1
A top-of-the-line toothbrush

Amazon

Laurence Grayhills, president-elect of the Florida Acadamy of General Dentistry in Wellington, Florida, tells us this is his all-time favorite toothbrush. "While most toothbrushes require mechanical contact with the tooth surface to remove plaque, the Sonicare operates at such a high frequency that it creates a cavitational force that blasts plaque off the teeth without actually touching the tooth," he explains. Yes, it's pricey, but the result—a squeaky-clean, super-healthy smile—is so worth it.

available at amazon.com $150
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
A cast iron skillet

Amazon.com

Do yourself a favor and nab a quality cast-iron skillet, preferably this one from Lodge (over 8,000 five-star reviews can't be lying, right?). Cared for properly, it will last you years, and it makes cooking everything from salmon fillets to sauteed veggies to the occasional cheat-day steak so much easier. This brand is American-made, too.

available at amazon.com $27
SHOP NOW

3
A new humidifier

Amazon.com

Here's something your skin, hair, and sinuses already know: Winter air is very dry. Infuse some much-needed moisture into your home with a humidifier. This model doubles as an essential oil diffuser, so the air in your house will smell as good as it feels.

available at amazon.com $40
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
A dose of vitamin C—for your face

Amazon.com

A good vitamin C serum will do wonders for your skin, helping minimize redness and hyperpigmentation and delivering that lit-from-within glow everyone's always after. This Mad Hippie serum is just as good as the expensive stuff, but costs a fraction of the price.

available at amazon.com $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
An Instant Pot

amazon.com

Instant Pots were the must-have holiday gift this year, and for good reason. The handy kitchen appliance is a slow cooker, pressure cooker, and rice cooker all in one, and can also steam, saute, and even make yogurt (yes, really). Once you buy one, school yourself on these genius hacks for using the gadget to its full potential.

available at amazon.com $100
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
A genius avocado tool

Amazon.com

A mere $10 will make cutting, slicing, and de-seeding avocados a much more enjoyable experience. Bonus points if you also invest in a handy avocado saver to keep those healthy fats creamy and fresh when stored in the fridge.

available at amazon.com $10
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
A wake-up light

Amazon.com

Waking up on cold, dark winter mornings is the worst. This Sunrise Wake-Up Light (which also functions as a digital alarm clock) will make that whole getting-out-of-bed thing a little less painful. Who knows, maybe you'll actually become a morning person this year.

available at amazon.com $40
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
A fresh pair of kicks

Amazon.com

January is the time to buy new sneakers. This pair is sleek enough to wear both to the gym and around town, so they'll be a good investment even if you don't end up working out every day (no judgment).

available at amazon.com $30 and up
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
A gym bag that will make you want to go to the gym

Amazon.com

This mini duffel bag can work as either a gym-to-office tote or an overnight bag, and the leather zippers elevate it so you'll feel good about bringing it with you everywhere you go. Available in basic black or a number of fun patterns.

available at amazon.com $65
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
Laundry detergent that actually works on gym clothes

Amazon.com

Your favorite leggings after a 60-minute Barry's Bootcamp class have officially met their match: This sport detergent is designed to be used specifically on athleticwear, so you can nix that post-sweat smell and keep the fabric on your shorts, tops, leggings, and more looking good as new.

available at amazon.com $10
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

11
A sound machine for better zzz's

Amazon.com

It's simple: Anyone who has trouble sleeping needs this sound machine. Louder than most other models on the market (you'll get used to it quickly), this small-but-mighty device effectively drowns out all background noise so you can snooze soundly.

available at amazon.com $50
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up