11 Genius Products That Will Guarantee You Have a Better 2018

Treat yourself to the best-ever electric toothbrush, a top-of-the-line humidifier, a vitamin C serum for seriously glowy skin, and much more.
Congratulations! You got your parents, siblings, significant other, boss, office Secret Santa, friend with very specific tastes, hard-to-buy-for aunt, and everyone else on your list an awesome holiday gift. Now it's time to treat yourself. Start the year off on the right foot by investing in one of these Amazon buys that will help you have a better 2018 and stick to your resolutions, whether you're hoping to eat better, work out more, get more sleep, or actually brush your teeth for the recommended two minutes. You've got this.
1
A top-of-the-line toothbrush
Laurence Grayhills, president-elect of the Florida Acadamy of General Dentistry in Wellington, Florida, tells us this is his all-time favorite toothbrush. "While most toothbrushes require mechanical contact with the tooth surface to remove plaque, the Sonicare operates at such a high frequency that it creates a cavitational force that blasts plaque off the teeth without actually touching the tooth," he explains. Yes, it's pricey, but the result—a squeaky-clean, super-healthy smile—is so worth it.
2
A cast iron skillet
Do yourself a favor and nab a quality cast-iron skillet, preferably this one from Lodge (over 8,000 five-star reviews can't be lying, right?). Cared for properly, it will last you years, and it makes cooking everything from salmon fillets to sauteed veggies to the occasional cheat-day steak so much easier. This brand is American-made, too.
3
A new humidifier
Here's something your skin, hair, and sinuses already know: Winter air is very dry. Infuse some much-needed moisture into your home with a humidifier. This model doubles as an essential oil diffuser, so the air in your house will smell as good as it feels.
4
A dose of vitamin C—for your face
A good vitamin C serum will do wonders for your skin, helping minimize redness and hyperpigmentation and delivering that lit-from-within glow everyone's always after. This Mad Hippie serum is just as good as the expensive stuff, but costs a fraction of the price.
5
An Instant Pot
Instant Pots were the must-have holiday gift this year, and for good reason. The handy kitchen appliance is a slow cooker, pressure cooker, and rice cooker all in one, and can also steam, saute, and even make yogurt (yes, really). Once you buy one, school yourself on these genius hacks for using the gadget to its full potential.
6
A genius avocado tool
A mere $10 will make cutting, slicing, and de-seeding avocados a much more enjoyable experience. Bonus points if you also invest in a handy avocado saver to keep those healthy fats creamy and fresh when stored in the fridge.
7
A wake-up light
Waking up on cold, dark winter mornings is the worst. This Sunrise Wake-Up Light (which also functions as a digital alarm clock) will make that whole getting-out-of-bed thing a little less painful. Who knows, maybe you'll actually become a morning person this year.
8
A fresh pair of kicks
January is the time to buy new sneakers. This pair is sleek enough to wear both to the gym and around town, so they'll be a good investment even if you don't end up working out every day (no judgment).
9
A gym bag that will make you want to go to the gym
This mini duffel bag can work as either a gym-to-office tote or an overnight bag, and the leather zippers elevate it so you'll feel good about bringing it with you everywhere you go. Available in basic black or a number of fun patterns.
10
Laundry detergent that actually works on gym clothes
Your favorite leggings after a 60-minute Barry's Bootcamp class have officially met their match: This sport detergent is designed to be used specifically on athleticwear, so you can nix that post-sweat smell and keep the fabric on your shorts, tops, leggings, and more looking good as new.
11
A sound machine for better zzz's
It's simple: Anyone who has trouble sleeping needs this sound machine. Louder than most other models on the market (you'll get used to it quickly), this small-but-mighty device effectively drowns out all background noise so you can snooze soundly.