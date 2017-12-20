11 Genius Products That Will Guarantee You Have a Better 2018

Congratulations! You got your parents, siblings, significant other, boss, office Secret Santa, friend with very specific tastes, hard-to-buy-for aunt, and everyone else on your list an awesome holiday gift. Now it's time to treat yourself. Start the year off on the right foot by investing in one of these Amazon buys that will help you have a better 2018 and stick to your resolutions, whether you're hoping to eat better, work out more, get more sleep, or actually brush your teeth for the recommended two minutes. You've got this.