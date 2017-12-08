9 Amazing Gifts for Your Favorite Domestic Goddess

Gift a domestic goddess one of these thoughtful home, kitchen, and entertaining gifts.

December 08, 2017

Avocado Salt and Pepper Shaker

Bring some avo-loving whimsy to your tabletop with these clever hand-made shakers.

available at uncommongoods.com $45
Vitamix Perfect Blend Smart Scale

No need for measuring cups! This scale’s app knows when you have just the right balance of smoothie ingredients in your blender container.

available at amazon.com $100
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven

Simmer stews and braise meats in the classic cast-iron cookware.

available at williams-sonoma.com $285 for 31⁄2 qt
100% Real by Sam Talbot

100 nutritious, whole-food recipes (published by Oxmoor House, a division of Time Inc., the parent company of Health).

available at amazon.com $22
Swedish Treasures Wet It Sponge Cloths

Soft yet super durable, these biodegradable kitchen cloths last for at least six months.

available at amazon.com $30 for 5
Owl’s Brew Holiday Gift Set

These tasty, easy cocktail mixers start with a tea base.

available at neimanmarcus.com $22
Nima Gluten Sensor

Got celiac or a gluten sensitivity? Nima is a game changer. Place eats in the tiny device, and after about three minutes, you’ll know whether they’re gluten-free.

available at amazon.com $279
USA and State Serving Boards

UncommonGoods.com

These gorgeous bamboo cutting boards make a great personalized gift. Made in Lancaster, New Hampshire, and Atlanta, Georgia, you can order one in the shape of each of the 50 states, as well as in a bigger U.S. map.

available at uncommongoods.com $48
Echo Dot

Amazon.com

Determining baking conversions just got a lot easier, thanks to this genius smart home gadget. She'll also love the ability to play, skip, or shuffle songs while she's cooking and her hands are dirty.

available at amazon.com $50
