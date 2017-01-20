7 Essential Oil Diffusers That Turn Your Home Into a Rejuvenating Spa

Plus, other aromatherapy products to help you relax and unwind.
Aromatherapy is becoming more mainstream than ever—you may have already used essential-oil beauty products or enjoyed a cool, essential-oil infused towel on your forehead after a hot yoga class. These oils don't just smell great; inhaling them can have science-backed health benefits, too. The little bottles of oil aren’t magic, but when you sniff one, your olfactory bulb sends a signal to the part of your brain that controls emotions, resulting in an effect on your mood. Research has shown that certain scents can affect our moods, cognition, and physiology. Using essential oils as medicine is an ancient practice, and even now, they’re commonly used to treat nausea and anxiety.
There are tons of different ways you can enjoy aromatherapy at home. The most common and potent is to buy oils and use them with a diffuser, which pushes the oil, mixed with water, into the air as a mist. But you can also enjoy essential oils in self-care products, too. Below, find everything you need to get started in aromatherapy—and enjoy some super-Zen me time.
1
HoMedics Ellia Soothe Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser
This simple, sleek diffuser is perfect for an aromatherapy beginner. Fill it with water, add a few drops of your oil of choice, and watch it diffuse a scented mist into your space.
2
HoMedics Ellia Gather Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser
This fancy diffuser is super chic and will look great on a bedroom dresser or living room coffee table. Use it to diffuse your favorite essential oils into the air.
3
Nebulizing Aromatherapy Diffuser
This blown-glass and wood nebulizer allows you to diffuse essential oils without water or heat – meaning the mist it produces is purely essential oil, giving you a more concentrated scent. It also has a timer, so you can easily use it as you fall asleep.
4
Remedies Rainbow Cool Mist Humidifier Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser
This diffuser has a built-in light that glows all seven colors of the rainbow—red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and purple—so set it to your favorite, fill it with water and the essential oil of your choice, and say aaaaah. Perfect for adding moisture to your home's dry winter air.
5
Aromatherapy Shower Kit
Turn your shower into a spa with this easy-to-install diffuser. It attaches to your showerhead, and a pod of essential oil hangs in the stream, allowing the scent to diffuse through the water and air.
6
VicTsing Cool Mist Humidifier Ultrasonic Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser
The natural wood-grain finish on this diffuser/humidifier combo makes it a sleek addition to any room in your home. And don't let the compact and portable design fool you—it holds enough water to last 10 hours. Choose among seven colors for a soothing glow.
7
Cor Pendant Personal Aromatherapy Necklace
The cylinder pendant of this sleek gold necklace holds an essential-oil-infused wick for aromatherapy on the go. Just twist the pendant open to enjoy your own personal aromatherapy throughout the day. Three wicks (energy, focus, and calm) are included.
8
Ellia Essential Oil Collection
Diffuse these oils into the air, massage onto your skin, or put a few drops on your pillow or comforter. Scents include eucalyptus, lemongrass, orange, peppermint, grapefruit, lemon, lavender, “Get Going,” “Wind Down,” “Fight It,” “Be Centered,” and “Open Up.”
9
Herban Essentials Antibacterial Towelette Wipes
These wipes are perfect to stash in your purse, gym bag or carry-on for a quick refresh. Scented with essential oils, they’ll clean up your hands, face, and other surfaces (yoga mat!). Use lavender to calm, mint to energize, and lemon to brighten your mood.
10
Handmade Solid Lotion Bars
These beautiful body lotion bars come in tins so you can stash them in your desk drawer, purse or travel bag. Made with Shea and cocoa butter, organic coconut oil, beeswax, and essential oils, they’re super hydrating and soothing. The set includes lavender, rose and ylang ylang, citrus, and matcha green tea-jasmine.