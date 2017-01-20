7 Essential Oil Diffusers That Turn Your Home Into a Rejuvenating Spa

Aromatherapy is becoming more mainstream than ever—you may have already used essential-oil beauty products or enjoyed a cool, essential-oil infused towel on your forehead after a hot yoga class. These oils don't just smell great; inhaling them can have science-backed health benefits, too. The little bottles of oil aren’t magic, but when you sniff one, your olfactory bulb sends a signal to the part of your brain that controls emotions, resulting in an effect on your mood. Research has shown that certain scents can affect our moods, cognition, and physiology. Using essential oils as medicine is an ancient practice, and even now, they’re commonly used to treat nausea and anxiety.



There are tons of different ways you can enjoy aromatherapy at home. The most common and potent is to buy oils and use them with a diffuser, which pushes the oil, mixed with water, into the air as a mist. But you can also enjoy essential oils in self-care products, too. Below, find everything you need to get started in aromatherapy—and enjoy some super-Zen me time.