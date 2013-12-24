6 Healthy Breakfast Ideas for Christmas Morning

On Christmas morning you might want to splurge with your food choices, but with the new year right around the corner, you probably don't want to overdo it either. And if you've been indulging a little too much all holiday season long, getting back on track now will help you ring in 2014 feeling pretty darn good about yourself.

Start today with one of these healthy breakfast ideas. Most of them are slimmed-down versions of your favorite high-calorie breakfasts, so they have fewer calories and less fat, but it still retain all of their wonderful flavors, which, of course, are a necessity on Christmas morning!

Go ahead, enjoy these recipes guilt-free today, and then save them for later. They'll definitely help jump start your healthy habits in the new year!

Light and Easy French Toast Bake

Thick, warm, and gooey French toast drizzled with maple syrup on Christmas morning? Perfect, right? But, of course, a decadent breakfast like this isn't friendly on the waistline. This recipe for a Light and Easy French Toast Bake cuts sugar and fat, but keeps its light, fluffy, and cinnamon-y, sweet flavors!

Smoked Salmon & Vegetable Egg Casserole

Quick, easy, and healthy, but still delicious, this simple Smoked Salmon & Veggie Egg Casserole will be a hit with the whole family. Prepare this dish ahead of time and store in the refrigerator overnight, so you can kick back and enjoy Christmas morning to its fullest.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

These pumpkin chocolate chip muffins are grain-free, high in protein, and a festive brunch option. Make them during the day on Christmas Eve, so all you need to do on Christmas morning is serve them to your family. Bonus points for heating them up!

Potato-Crusted Spinach Quiche

Quiche crust is usually made from butter and flour, but this version is made with shredded potatoes, which cuts calories and fat. It's also made with spinach, onion, part-skim ricotta and Swiss cheese as well as bacon, so it's a nutritious breakfast option guaranteed to please your whole family!

Banana Pecan Coconut Baked Oatmeal

This tasty baked oatmeal made with banana, pecans, and coconut can also be prepared the night before, so you can just pop it in the oven on Christmas morning and enjoy a healthy and filling breakfast. It's a crowd-pleaser that the whole family will enjoy!

Healthy Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread

This Cinnamon Pull Apart Bread is a healthier version of the original recipe, which, of course, is a decadent dessert. This lightened-up breakfast version is made with whole wheat bread, applesauce, and egg whites, so it won't weigh you down!

