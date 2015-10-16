3 Small Appliances Worthy of Your Counter Space

Forget one-job wonders: Â These countertop appliances give you multiple ways to whip up healthy food.

Electrolux Masterpiece Collection Blender

Photo: Will Styer

High-performance blenders are now a must-have. This new, relatively quiet machine offers four blending and three speed options plus a power-burst button, along with six titanium-coated blades (stronger than stainless steel). Both the jar and blades have a unique, five-degree tilt, helping gravity pull in ingredients and giving a more consistent blend. ($349; electroluxappliances.com)

Cuisinart Prep 9 9-Cup Food ProcessorÂ

Photo: Will Styer

There may be fancier machines on the market, but this model gets high marks from pros and consumers. It features the brand's signature extra-large feed tube, which means minimal pre-chopping. It comes with three bladesâfor slicing, shredding, and chopping and mixingâand works with other Cuisinart specialty blades. The powerful motor has a 10-year warranty, longer than most at this price level. ($140; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach Easy Reach Convection OvenÂ

Photo: Will Styer

Not your mama's toaster oven! This workhorse can bake a 12-inch pizza (or toast six slices of bread) and has a convection setting; other models with both features cost two to three times as much. The smart roll-top door takes up hardly any space and makes it easier to remove food, so there's less mess. Set it at 150Â°F to keep food warm, or up to 450Â°F to bake or broil.Â ($60; amazon.com)