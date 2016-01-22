You Can Now Locate the Nearest STD Clinic on Tinder

In addition to a date, Tinder can now also help you find the nearest place to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases.

As you've probably heard, STDs are on the rise. In November, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that cases of three major diseases (chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis) have increased for the first time since 2006.

Why the spike? Some people believe popular dating sites and apps are contributing factors. After all, “the majority of these infections are affecting young people—the demographic that is on their mobile phones all day long,” said Whitney Engeran Cordova, the senior director of the public health division for AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), in a press release applauding Tinder's new function.

Whether the blame falls on technology or our population's general failure to practice safe sex (reminder: condoms are crucial!), Tinder is taking matters into it's own hands. Or, more accurately, putting a key resource right at your fingertips.

In the site's new Health Safety section, there is a link to Healthvana’s STD and HIV testing site locator, which helps daters find free, quick, and confidential testing at nearby sexual health clinics.

While the new addition is positive, it sprung from a pretty negative dispute between Tinder and AHF. Last year the Los Angeles based non-profit launched an awareness campaign in L.A. and New York City that included billboard ads linking Tinder with STDs.

The dating app put an abrupt halt to the feud when they agreed to include Healthvana's locator on their site. As a result, AHF is removing all billboards and other advertisements mentioning Tinder.

So before setting up a date with that cutie you "super liked," consider taking advantage of Tinder's new feature. As Tinder sociologist Jessica Carbino, PhD, summed up in the public statement: “An important aspect of any healthy relationship—whether formed on Tinder or otherwise—is ensuring sexual health and safety."