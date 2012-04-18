How to Avoid Acid Reflux

13 of 15 Foam Bed Wedge by Mabis

Sleep on a gradient

Sleeping on an incline can make gravity your friend again. But make sure your chest—not just your head—is above your abdomen. "The majority of the esophagus is actually in the chest, not the neck," says Dr. Deshpande.



Pillows will only lift your head above your chest. A better idea is to use wedge pillows, or elevate the head of the bed a few inches by using books or a piece of wood under the feet of the bed. One study found that elevating the head of the bed was one of the two most effective lifestyle interventions to reduce reflux. (The other was losing weight.)