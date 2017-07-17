If you have occasional heartburn, you are not alone. More than 60 million Americans experience the burning sensation at least once a month, and 15 million have it every day. Food and drink—especially the fatty, greasy, sweet, caffeinated, and acidic kinds—can all trigger heartburn. The discomfort occurs when the stomach contents back up into the esophagus. The good news is that most people can manage the pain with lifestyle changes and over-the-counter remedies, such as Tums, Rolaids, and Mylanta.