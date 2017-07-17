Heartburn

If you have occasional heartburn, you are not alone. More than 60 million Americans experience the burning sensation at least once a month, and 15 million have it every day. Food and drink—especially the fatty, greasy, sweet, caffeinated, and acidic kinds—can all trigger heartburn. The discomfort occurs when the stomach contents back up into the esophagus. The good news is that most people can manage the pain with lifestyle changes and over-the-counter remedies, such as Tums, Rolaids, and Mylanta.

7 Home Remedies for Heartburn You Should Know About

What Is Alkaline Water, and Can It Really Help With Heartburn?

Heartburn or Heart Attack? How to Tell the Difference

9 Medications That Can Cause Heartburn

How to Choose an Over-the-Counter Heartburn Remedy

Soothe Heartburn in Pregnancy

7 Surprising Triggers for Heartburn

7 Daily Habits That Can Halt Heartburn

10 Low-Fat Recipes That Reduce Acid Reflux

7 Foods That Cause Acid Reflux

13 Foods That Fight Acid Reflux

Is It Bad to Pop Antacid Pills Like Candy?

Popular Heartburn Drugs Linked to Kidney Disease Risk

11 Surprising Symptoms of Acid Reflux

5 Ways to Throw a Stress-Free Party

How to Avoid Acid Reflux