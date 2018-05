Heart attack, heart disease, cardiac arrest. Understanding the differences between cardiovascular conditions can get confusing. And what about heart failure, which affects approximately 5.7 million Americans? "Heart failure occurs when the muscles of the heart essentially die, or weaken,” says Suzanne Steinbaum, DO, the director of women’s heart health at the Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and a national spokesperson for the Go Red for Women campaign. "As heart function weakens, the blood doesn’t push forward through the body as easily."

The result is a whole host of symptoms, from shortness of breath to swollen ankles to fatigue. Here, everything the experts want you to know about the condition, including symptoms, key risk factors, and lifestyle changes you can make right now to lower your chances of developing heart failure later on.