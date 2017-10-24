Heart failure, also known as congestive heart failure, is a condition in which the heart muscle struggles to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs. Heart failure symptoms can include shortness of breath, coughing, fatigue, and fluid accumulation in the limbs and lungs (or no symptoms at all). Most of the time, heart failure is a long-term condition in which the heart becomes weaker and larger over time. The good news is that many medications and lifestyle changes—such as shedding pounds if you’re overweight or cutting back on salt—can slow down heart failure.