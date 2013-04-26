Recipe of the Day: Salmon With Ginger-Orange Glaze



This salmon recipe is perfect for a weekend night because it's simple to make, yet looks and tastes like a restaurant-worthy dish.

Salmon is packed with heart-healthy omega-3s, which not only fight heart disease and depression, but also may help keep your skin looking younger. This recipe boasts a little ginger, which could also have a beneficial effect on skin in addition to being a cramp reliever.

This low-carb, low-cal meal is perfect for a dinner party because it can be prepared ahead of time, with only four minutes of cooking needed before it's served.

Ingredients: orange juice, rice vinegar, low-sodium soy sauce, honey, fresh ginger, all-purpose flour, salt, pepper, salmon fillets, olive oil, cooking spray, green onions.

