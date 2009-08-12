How Holograms Battle Ovarian Cancer, Soccer's Sudden Death Syndrome, and Why Race Training Can Make You Fat

- Don’t think just because you’re prepping for a big race that the pounds are going to melt away. It’s important to still keep an eye on what you eat, or your marathon training could make you fat! [That’s Fit]
- Holograms are soon to be more than just little tricks played on your eyes. Researchers have developed a way to use the 3-D images in a microscope that could better monitor women at risk of ovarian cancer. [Medical News Today]
- Professional athletes, being in peak shape and all, don’t seem like the most likely sufferers of conditions like heart disease and cardiac arrest. But frightening cases of what’s known as “sudden death syndrome” are unnerving the professional soccer world. [CNN]
- We know it’s important to eat lots of immunity-boosting antioxidants, but it’s not always easy to sneak some extra beans into our diet. Luckily we found this list of 40 easy ways to eat more antioxidants. [Lifescript]
- Know that guy who seems like he’d be attracted to just about anyone with two legs and a pulse? Turns out science is backing up this tired, old stereotype: A new study found that men have lower standards when it comes to having a one-night stand, whereas women are more likely to only take a very attractive stranger home. [Lemondrop]
