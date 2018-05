Yes, being overweight or obese is a major risk factor for heart disease. But "there are plenty of women walking around who are thin and have high blood pressure or elevated cholesterol," notes Dr. Goldberg. Sometimes it boils down to genetics—if high cholesterol or hypertension runs in your family, you’ll be more susceptible, too. You can also have a normal body mass index (BMI) but still have high amounts of visceral fat—the body fat stored deep within your abdomen that nestles around your liver, pancreas and intestines. This type of fat is considered particularly dangerous because it secretes cytokines, inflammatory substances that are toxic to your heart, explains Ian Neeland, MD, a cardiologist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. A 2016 study found that people with greater increases in visceral fat over six years had more substantial elevations in metabolic risk factors, such as high blood sugar and high triglycerides, than those whose visceral fat stayed fairly stable. In fact, some cardiologists are now considering retiring the BMI entirely and just focusing on visceral fat as a barometer of heart disease risk, adds Dr. Neeland.

Technically, the only way to directly gauge your visceral fat is via abdominal CT or MRI, but these scans are not generally used for that purpose. Instead, “you can ask your primary care physician to measure your waist circumference,” says Dr. Neeland (or do it yourself). “A measurement higher than 35 inches suggests greater risk of heart disease.”