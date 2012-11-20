Alert! Low-Carb Heart Risk



A high-protein, low-carb diet may do wonders for your thighs, but it may not be so hot for your heart, says new research. The study, which followed 43,000 women for 16 years, found that a decrease in carbs and an increase in protein was linked with raised cardiovascular disease risk. Health's Dr. Roshini Raj recommends portion control and a diet high in whole grains, fruit, and vegetables instead.