Alert! Low-Carb Heart Risk

A high-protein, low-carb diet may do wonders for your thighs, but it may not be so hot for your heart, says new research. The study, which followed 43,000 women for 16 years, found that a decrease in carbs and an increase in protein was linked with raised cardiovascular disease risk.

News &amp; Views
November 20, 2012


Getty Images

A high-protein, low-carb diet may do wonders for your thighs, but it may not be so hot for your heart, says new research. The study, which followed 43,000 women for 16 years, found that a decrease in carbs and an increase in protein was linked with raised cardiovascular disease risk. Health's Dr. Roshini Raj recommends portion control and a diet high in whole grains, fruit, and vegetables instead.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up