What is Heart Disease?

Heart disease remains the leading killer in America, but even if you have a family history, heart disease and heart attacks are not inevitable. A healthy diet, regular exercise, cholesterol-lowering drugs, and lifesaving surgeries can reduce your risk of having—or dying from—a heart attack.

Coronary heart disease (CAD) is the most common of many types of heart disease, not only in men but also in women. It is caused by atherosclerosis, or hardening of the arteries, which occurs when plaque from cholesterol and other substances accumulate in the arteries. Because arteries supply blood to the heart, atherosclerosis interferes with blood flow by narrowing the path for blood to get to the heart. As time goes on, less and less oxygen makes it to the heart, which can cause a heart attack. Coronary artery disease can lead to heart failure and arrhythmias (irregular heart beats).

While some people are genetically predisposed to heart disease, it often develops due to poor lifestyle habits. Problems are most likely to appear after 55. A woman's risk increases dramatically when she hits menopause, usually in her early 50s. Common risk factors for both men and women include being overweight or obese, smoking, not exercising, and eating an unhealthy diet that’s high in fatty, processed foods. Having chronically high blood pressure (hypertension) can also damage to the arteries.

Heart disease is chronic, meaning it never goes away. But a host of medications can control it very effectively. Many of these drugs attack high blood pressure and cholesterol, helping to keep them in normal range. This reduces blockages in the arteries, allowing essential oxygen and nutrients to reach the heart. Surgery is another option. Two frequent procedures are inserting a wire-mesh stent to mechanically prop the artery open (angioplasty), and bypass surgery. This is when doctors literally "bypass" the diseased artery, creating an alternate route with blood vessels taken from other parts of the body to improve the supply of blood to the heart.

george-hw-bush-broken-heart

George H.W. Bush’s Hospitalization After Barbara’s Funeral Could Be Due to Broken Heart Syndrome

arnold-schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery: Report

Kevin Smith at Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con 2017

Kevin Smith Survived a ‘Widowmaker’ Heart Attack. Here’s Why That’s So Uncommon

broken-heart-syndrome-death-dying

What Is Broken Heart Syndrome–and Can You Actually Die from a Broken Heart?

heart-disease-risk-healthcare

16 Weird Things That May Affect Your Heart Disease Risk

bob-harper-profile

What Bob Harper Learned from His Heart Attack (And What You Can, Too)

Jack Pearson This Is Us

We Finally Know How Jack Pearson Died on 'This Is Us'—and It's Surprisingly Common

chest-pain-causes

8 Causes of Chest Pain That Aren't a Heart Attack

Heart-Healthy Foods

salmon-recipes-one

23 Heart-Smart Salmon Recipes
raspberries

6 Healthiest Berries for Women’s Hearts
green-bean-arugula-salad-video

This Super Green Salad with Buttermilk Dressing Packs Protein and Heart-Healthy Fats
fish-4-ways-video

4 New Ways to Cook Heart-Healthy Fish
Comedian Ralphie May on stage before his death from hypertensive cardiovascular disease

Ralphie May's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed. Here's What Young People Need to Know

American Heart Association Baby in Red Hat

The American Heart Association Needs Volunteers to Knit Hats for Newborns

3-break-sweat-running

20 Ways to Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally

tom-petty-guitar

Tom Petty Died of Cardiac Arrest. What Does That Mean?

cardiac-arrest-vs-heart-attack-video

What Is Cardiac Arrest–and How Is It Different From a Heart Attack?

apple-watch-heart-rate

How the Apple Watch Could Change How We Treat Heart Disease

M of inflamed cardiac muscle (myocarditis)

A New Drug Lowers Risk of Heart Attack and Cancer

heart-health-belly-fat-hand-on-chest

A Layer of Fat Around Your Heart May Be Just as Risky as Belly Fat—Here’s Who’s Most Likely to Have It

Heart Health Features

broken-heart-syndrome-death-dying

What Is Broken Heart Syndrome–and Can You Actually Die from a Broken Heart?
cardiac-arrest-vs-heart-attack-video

What Is Cardiac Arrest&ndash;and How Is It Different From a Heart Attack?
5-surprising-things-that-hurt-your-heart-video

5 Surprising Things That Hurt Your Heart
Jessie J on How Exercise Helps to Manage Her Heart Condition: 'It Pushed Me to Get Stronger'
5-surprising-things-that-hurt-your-heart-video

5 Surprising Things That Hurt Your Heart

heart-rate-ekg

What Is Heart Rate Variability–and Do You Need to Know Yours?

office-stress-work-late-night

All Those Late Nights at the Office Might Be Taking a Big Toll on Your Heart

Could a Vaccine Prevent High Cholesterol and Heart Disease?