Your Sex Life May Work Wonders for Your Work Life

MONDAY, March 6, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- What makes for a happy, productive worker?

It could be a good sex life.

At least that's the suggestion of a new study that included 159 married employees who were surveyed daily for two weeks. Those who had sex were in a better mood at work the next day, which led to higher levels of work engagement and job satisfaction.

The beneficial effects that sex had on work were equally strong for men and women and lasted for at least 24 hours.

"We make jokes about people having a 'spring in their step,' but it turns out this is actually a real thing and we should pay attention to it," said study author Keith Leavitt, an associate professor at Oregon State University's College of Business.

"Maintaining a healthy relationship that includes a healthy sex life will help employees stay happy and engaged in their work, which benefits the employees and the organizations they work for," he said in a university news release.

The study in the Journal of Management also showed that work-related stress harms employees' sex lives, a finding that highlights the importance of leaving work at the office, Leavitt said.

"This is a reminder that sex has social, emotional and physiological benefits, and it's important to make it a priority," he said. "Just make time for it."

Leavitt noted that sex triggers the release of hormones involved in feelings of reward, social bonding and attachment, which means sex is a natural mood elevator.

This is more evidence of the importance of a good work-life balance.

"Technology offers a temptation to stay plugged in, but it's probably better to unplug if you can," Leavitt said. "And employers should encourage their employees to completely disengage from work after hours."

