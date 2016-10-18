Sweating Over a Perspiration Problem?

TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- Perpetually damp arm pits and a dripping forehead aren't just embarrassing. Excessive sweating sometimes leads to other skin problems, a dermatology expert says.

"Many people who excessively sweat do not realize that they have a treatable medical condition," said Dr. Jenny Eileen Murase, an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center.

People who sweat profusely might have hyperhidrosis, she explained.

"If you think you might be sweating too much, ask a board-certified dermatologist if it's normal. Dermatologists are one of the few doctors trained in the diagnosis and treatment of hyperhidrosis and can tell you what type of hyperhidrosis you have and the best ways to treat it," Murase said in an American Academy of Dermatology news release.

She also offered these other tips for prolific perspirers:

People with excessive sweating should use antiperspirant instead of deodorant. Antiperspirants plug sweat glands. In addition to the armpits, you can apply them to any area of the body that sweats, including the palms, back and behind the knees.

Keep a journal to record when you sweat. Then avoid those situations. Common sweating triggers include heat, feeling anxious and certain foods, including caffeine and hot sauce, Murase said.

If you have sweaty feet, wear shoes made of natural materials such as leather, which allow air to circulate. Don't wear the same shoes two days in a row, which will allow them to dry completely before you wear them again. Don't wear cotton socks, which trap moisture. Instead, wear socks that wick moisture away from your skin. Wear sandals or take off your shoes whenever you can.

"If you feel anxious or embarrassed by sweating, talk to your dermatologist. It's possible to find treatment that effectively controls your sweating and improves your quality of life," Murase said.

More information

The American Academy of Dermatology has more about hyperhidrosis.