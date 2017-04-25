Some Surprising Sources of Germs

TUESDAY, April 25, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- You might think of public restrooms as scary breeding grounds for germs, but two everyday items can spread colds and the flu as fast as a bathroom doorknob.

They're your phone and your computer. More germs reside on these two items than on most any toilet seat.

Most of the germs on your phone come from your own hands and mouth. But you can also pick up germs by putting down your cell phone in a public place or by sharing your computer with others.

To minimize germs, don't share your cell phone and get in the habit of periodically wiping it off with antibacterial wipes or rubbing alcohol.

On your computer, the keyboard and mouse are the worst germ offenders. That's why cleaning your computer the right way is a must. Start by shutting it down and unplugging it. Next, turn over the keyboard and shake out any dust or crumbs. Then wipe down each computer component with disinfectant wipes.

Remember that these steps are in addition to getting an annual flu shot, steering clear of people who are ill and, to protect others, covering your nose and mouth if you're sick and sneezing.

You can't get rid of all the germs in your life, but these simple steps can help you stay healthy, especially during cold and flu season.

