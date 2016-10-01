Scare Up Some Halloween Safety

SATURDAY, Oct. 1, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- There's no trick to staying safe on Halloween, safety experts say.

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers. It's best if children wear light-colored costumes and face paint or make-up instead of potentially vision-obstructing masks, according to SafeKids Worldwide.

Costumes should be the proper size to prevent trips and falls. Children should carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers. Don't let children use electronic devices while walking and teach them to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Instruct children to cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. They need to look left, right and then left again when crossing and keep looking as they cross. They should walk, not run, across the street.

Children should walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, they should walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. They should follow a direct route with the fewest street crossings.

Teach youngsters to watch for cars that are turning or backing up, and to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Children younger than 12 should have adult supervision while trick or treating. Those old enough to be out without adult supervision should stay in familiar areas that are well-lit and travel in groups, SafeKids said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on Halloween safety.