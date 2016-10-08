Like People, Power Tools Need Checkups

SATURDAY, Oct. 8, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- Once temperatures drop and activities move indoors, it's time to store gardening power tools safely for the winter.

It's also time to tune up leaf- and snow-blowers, according to the Electrical Safety Foundation International. Check these cold-weather machines and their cords for signs of wear and replace damaged parts, the group advises.

Also, unplug and safely store battery chargers until spring.

When working outside in the fall and winter, use only weatherproof electrical devices. Electrical equipment that gets wet should be inspected and repaired by a certified dealer, the foundation adds.

Other cold-weather safety suggestions from the group include:

Keep outdoor lighting, outlets and power cords clean, dry and free of leaves and debris.

Make sure electric blankets are in good condition and certified by an independent testing lab. Check all power cords for fraying, cracks or cuts.

Don't tuck electric blankets under mattresses or children. Never put another bedspread or comforter on top of an electric blanket while it's being used. Do not allow pets to sleep on an electric blanket.

