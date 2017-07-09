Keep Your Summer Cookouts Safe

SUNDAY, July 9, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Backyard barbecues are a seasonal staple, but summer heat makes it extra important to keep food safety in mind.

Bacteria grow faster at temperatures between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, increasing your risk for foodborne illnesses, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"Fortunately, there are a lot of steps consumers can take to keep family and friends from becoming ill," the FDA's Marjorie Davidson said in an agency news release. Davidson is education team leader in the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition.

For starters, make sure your hands are clean. Before you cook or eat, wash with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If there's no sink available, use a water jug, soap and some paper towels. Or clean your hands with moist, disposable towelettes, the FDA advised.

These steps will also help prevent foodborne illness:

Don't mix raw and cooked foods. Never use plates that have held raw meat, poultry, seafood or other uncooked food until they are washed thoroughly with hot, soapy water. Keep utensils and cooking surfaces clean.

