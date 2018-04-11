Heath Tip; How to Introduce Your Child to Peanuts

(HealthDay News) -- Peanuts, as with any food that's at high risk of triggering a dangerous allergy -- should be introduced slowly and methodically to rule out a possible reaction.

Mild symptoms of an allergy include coughing, sneezing, rash or hives. More serious warning signs include lip swelling, vomiting, widespread hives, face or tongue swelling, difficulty breathing, wheezing or a change in skin color, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says.

The agency suggests how to introduce peanuts to a child who hasn't had them before: