Health Tip: Soothe Baby's Cradle Cap

Suggestions for treating flakes and itch

HealthDay News
July 26, 2016

(HealthDay News) -- Scaly red patches of skin on baby's scalp are commonly called cradle cap. It's a form of seborrheic dermatitis, otherwise known as recurring or chronic eczema.

The American Academy of Family Physicians suggests how to manage cradle cap:

  • Wash the scalp with a non-medicated, gentle shampoo for babies. Ask the pediatrician for a suggested brand.
  • Apply petroleum jelly, mineral oil or olive oil to the scalp to help scales loosen.
  • Use a soft toothbrush to help loosen scales. Be gentle to avoid breaking the skin, which could lead to infection.

