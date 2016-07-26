Health Tip: Hormones Can Affect Women's Dental Health

Here's how
(HealthDay News) -- Hormones may affect a woman's dental health throughout her lifetime.
The American Dental Association cites these examples:
- During puberty, hormones can trigger bleeding, redness and swelling of the gums.
- Each month during menstruation, a woman may have bleeding and swollen gums, swollen salivary glands or canker sores. These symptoms should subside when menstruation ends.
- Some women who take birth control pills are more likely to develop a dry socket after oral surgery.
- Gingivitis, including swelling, soreness, tenderness and reddening of the gums, is possible during pregnancy.
Regular brushing, flossing and visits with your dentist can help with all of these issues.