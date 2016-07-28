Health Tip: Ease Arthritis Pain With Warm Water

Here's how
(HealthDay News) -- When joints are stiff and sore, warm water can be just what the doctor ordered.
Here's how to reap the benefits of warm water, courtesy of the Arthritis Foundation:
- Make the water between 92 degrees and 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Use a warm tub (or pool) to do some stretching. Place a tennis ball beneath the small of your back in the bathtub and roll it gently along the bottom of the tub.
- Soak in a bath with Epsom salts. But people with diabetes should avoid too much salt, which could trigger insulin production.