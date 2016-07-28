Health Tip: Choose the Right Shoes

Sturdy footwear helps prevent falls

HealthDay News
July 28, 2016

(HealthDay News) -- Shoes that provides a sturdy base can improve balance, especially among seniors prone to falling.

The American Podiatric Medical Association recommends:

  • Checking for support on both sides of the heel, flexibility in the toes and stability in the middle.
  • Having the store measure your feet every time you shop, in case there have been changes.
  • Packing a pair of socks that you'll wear to try on shoes.
  • Not buying shoes that aren't comfortable when you try them on. Don't assume that breaking in shoes will help.
  • Talking to your podiatrist about the best shoes for your needs.

