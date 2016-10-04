Fall Weather Can Be Tricky to Navigate

TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- Fall can bring beautiful foliage, but it's also a season of changeable weather.

That weather can include hurricanes, intense winds, flooding and even snow, so it's important to prepare for potentially dangerous conditions, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

The weather service offers this advice:

Check the forecast. Know what you can expect before you leave home by checking your local weather report on your phone, computer or through social media.

Be ready. Have an emergency supplies kit on hand that contains essential items such as food, water and medicine. It's also important to make a plan to ensure family communication during an emergency. This plan should provide alternative ways of getting in touch.

Help others. Set a good example and talk to others about the steps you've taken to prepare for a weather emergency. Share photos of your emergency supplies kit on social media or tweet about your family communications plan.

