Company Recalls More Than 200 Million Eggs Due to Salmonella Scare

SUNDAY, April 15, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 207 million eggs produced at a farm in Hyde County, N.C., are being voluntarily recalled because of concerns of contamination with the salmonella bacteria, the egg company announced.

In a statement, Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Ind. said that 22 illnesses but no deaths have so far been linked to the tainted eggs.

The eggs "have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Braenderup, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the company said Friday.

The recall arose after illnesses were reported in East Coast states. The outbreak "led to extensive interviews and eventually a thorough FDA (Food and Drug Administration) inspection of the Hyde County farm, which produces 2.3 million eggs a day. The facility includes 3 million laying hens with a USDA inspector on-site daily," the company said.

The eggs under recall were distributed from the North Carolina farm to retailers and restaurants in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia, Rose Acre said.

All of the eggs come from plant number P-1065, with a "date range of 011 through date of 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package." A full list of affected products can be found below in the company's news release.

Even healthy people infected with the strain of salmonella "can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain," the company noted, and heart or arthritic issues can also develop.

"Consumers who have purchased shells eggs are urged to immediately discontinue use of the recalled eggs and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund," Rose Acre said. "Consumers with questions may contact the company at (855) 215-5730 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard time."

More information

The full list of affected products can be found in the company's news release, posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.