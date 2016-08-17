Child Dies in Hot Car Almost Once a Week

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 17, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly every eight days, a child dies from heatstroke from being left in a car that got too hot, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

Sometimes parents forget little ones are in the car if the kids have fallen asleep. Other times, people think they just have to go into a store for a few minutes. But, young children's bodies heat up three to five times faster than an adults, Safe Kids Worldwide says.

Heat stroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle related deaths among children, the group noted.

To protect young children from dying of heatstroke in a car, parents and other caregivers need to remember to "ACT."

A void heat stroke by never leaving children alone in a car, not even for a minute. Always lock your car when you're not in it so children don't get in on their own.

C reate reminders that your child is in the car by putting something next to your child in the back seat, such as a briefcase, purse or cell phone that you'll need when you arrive at your destination. This is especially important if you're not following your usual routine.

Take action. If you see a child alone in a car, call 911. Doing so could save a life.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about children and extreme heat.