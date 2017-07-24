Can't Get to the Gym? Work Out in Your Office!

MONDAY, July 24, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Making time for exercise during your workday can be difficult.

The good news: There are ways to discreetly slip in a workout without ever leaving your office.

The bad news: No more excuses for not moving.

Try these easy exercises from Harvard Health and Truman State University to get started.

The Chair Stand works your hips and thighs, and all you need is a sturdy desk chair (if yours is on wheels, lock them in place to keep the chair from rolling). Simply stand up without using your hands to push off, and then slowly lower yourself back down, holding your arms out in front of you for balance. Repeat for a total of 10 times.

Next, move to calf raises. Stand up and hold onto the back of your chair for a move that will tone your lower legs. Stand on one leg and rise up on your toes, and then slowly lower your heel down to the floor. Repeat for a total of 20 times, and then repeat with your other leg.

To work your core muscles, try doing planks using your desk for support. Prop yourself up on your forearms on one edge of your desk and walk your feet backward so that your body makes a straight line. Rise up on your toes and straighten your arms; hold this position, building up to 30 seconds. Rest and repeat four more times.

You can use technology to stay on track with your office workouts. Set reminders on your smartphone to work in these "desk-ercises" throughout your day.

