Nutrition Guidelines for Healthy Eating


If you're trying to interpret the nutrition analysis on Health.com, use the figures below as a daily reference guide. Remember that one size doesn't fit all. Take lifestyle, age, and circumstances into consideration. For example, pregnant or breast-feeding women need more protein, calories, and calcium. Go to ChooseMyPlate.gov for your own individualized plan.

WOMEN
ages 25 to 50 		WOMEN
over 50
 MEN
over 24
CALORIES 2,000 2,000 or less 2,700
PROTEIN 50g 50g or less 63g
FAT 65g or less 65g or less 88g or less
SATURATED FAT 20g or less 20g or less 20g or less
CARBOHYDRATES 304g 304g 304g
FIBER 25g to 35g 25g to 35g 25g to 35g
CHOLESTEROL 300mg or less 300mg or less 300mg or less
IRON 18mg 8mg 8mg
SODIUM 2,300mg or less 1,500mg or less 1,500mg or less
CALCIUM 1,000mg 1,200mg 1,200mg


IN OUR NUTRITIONAL ANALYSIS, WE USE THESE ABBREVIATIONS:
sat saturated fat CHOL cholesterol
mono monounsaturated fat CALC calcium
poly polyunsaturated fat g gram
CARB carbohydrates mg milligram


NUTRITIONAL VALUES USED IN OUR CALCULATIONS EITHER COME FROM THE FOOD PROCESSOR, VERSION 7.5 (ESHA RESEARCH) OR ARE PROVIDED BY FOOD MANUFACTURERS.