Enter for a Chance to Win a Hawaiian Vacation!

ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A HAWAIIN VACATION! One winner and a guest will receive a five -day, four-night stay at Embassy Suites-Waikiki Beach Walk, just steps from the world-famous Waikiki Beach, plus a $100 Whole Foods Markey gift card to enjoy the fresh Hawaiian fare, an eco-tote to carry all your goodies, and a two-day Waikiki Trolley pass for unlimited rides. To enter for a chance to win, visit Health.com/embassy-suites-waikiki and tell us in 50 words or less why you deserve to get away. No purchase necessary. Purchasing does not improve your chances of winning. Visit Health.com/embassy-suites-waikiki-rules for official rules, to learn how to enter, and more. Contest begins June 22, 2012 at 12:01 a.m. (ET), and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 16, 2012. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia age 21 or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited by law.